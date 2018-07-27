#MTLtop5: Your top stories every week

July 27, 2018 10:19 am

5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: July 27

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montserrat Flores Maso

Sylvain Trudeau / Global News
From the sweetest contest to the Montreal Impact making history, here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Second chance

“It’s a shame that we have to cut them down, but if the tree is infected it doesn’t mean all the wood is no good.”

Trees are being given a second life after they were attacked by the emerald ash borer.

READ THE STORY: Repurposed infected ash wood spruces up Pointe-Claire library

An Impact first

“I feel like I have a responsibility towards other women.”

The Montreal Impact is making history. For the first time ever, a woman is part of their coaching staff, working with the pre-academy.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Impact Pre-Academy training program hires first female coach

Sweet treats

Vanilla cupcakes are put out at Dlish Cupcakes, a bakery that uses vanilla every day, in Toronto on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan

“The most important election of your lifetime.”

Bakeries across Canada, including 12 in Montreal alone, are vying for the title of Sweetest Bakery in Canada.

READ THE STORY: Montreal bakeries vie for ‘sweetest bakery in Canada’ contest

Tiny towns

“I felt like a little boy and I was thinking about when I was young and would [make things] with Lego.”

A father and son’s shared love for building blocks has turned into North America’s largest exposition of miniature cities.

READ THE STORY: Quebec City father and son create North America’s largest miniature cities exhibition

Slow and steady

“I figured I should protect the area, so that’s what I did.”

A Saint-Lazare woman made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery by stumbling upon snapping turtles while out for a walk.

READ THE STORY: Rare snapping turtle discovery prompts conservation push in St-Lazare

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

