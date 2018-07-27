5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: July 27

From the sweetest contest to the Montreal Impact making history, here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Second chance

“It’s a shame that we have to cut them down, but if the tree is infected it doesn’t mean all the wood is no good.”

Trees are being given a second life after they were attacked by the emerald ash borer.

READ THE STORY: Repurposed infected ash wood spruces up Pointe-Claire library

An Impact first

“I feel like I have a responsibility towards other women.”

The Montreal Impact is making history. For the first time ever, a woman is part of their coaching staff, working with the pre-academy.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Impact Pre-Academy training program hires first female coach

Sweet treats

“The most important election of your lifetime.”

Bakeries across Canada, including 12 in Montreal alone, are vying for the title of Sweetest Bakery in Canada.

READ THE STORY: Montreal bakeries vie for ‘sweetest bakery in Canada’ contest

Tiny towns

“I felt like a little boy and I was thinking about when I was young and would [make things] with Lego.”

A father and son’s shared love for building blocks has turned into North America’s largest exposition of miniature cities.

READ THE STORY: Quebec City father and son create North America’s largest miniature cities exhibition

Slow and steady

“I figured I should protect the area, so that’s what I did.”

A Saint-Lazare woman made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery by stumbling upon snapping turtles while out for a walk.

READ THE STORY: Rare snapping turtle discovery prompts conservation push in St-Lazare

