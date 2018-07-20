5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: July 20

From sports teams making history to a man travelling across the country on the kindness of strangers, here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Cross-country trek

“There have been times when I did not even realize I was missing arms and legs.”

A quadruple amputee plans to make it to Newfoundland from Alberta in less than a month by hitchhiking.

Taking home gold

“We’ve done so much together. So many hours we’ve spent together, through wind, rain, hot, cold.”

An all-women’s Montreal dragon boat team is competing in the 11th Club Crew World Championship in Szeged, Hungary.

Leap of faith

“I’m still taking a huge risk because this is not a success story by any means yet — there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

A Montreal lawyer is taking a leap of faith and leaving his job as a litigator to start a new business making electric skateboards.

No more straws

“It’s not a choice, it’s a commitment.”

There won’t be any single-use plastic straws at Osheaga as part of a plan to be more eco-conscious.

Making history

“It’s just the first time of many times it will happen again.”

Montreal Impact’s U17 team reached the U.S. Soccer Development League’s semi-finals for the first time.

