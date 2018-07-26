Man in Texas attempts to escape jail by climbing onto police car

A man is back in custody in Texas after police say he broke a window, got out of a police car and climbed onto its roof as the vehicle was moving on a highway.

The man, who had been booked into the Taylor County Jail, was being transferred from his previous cell when the incident occurred.

Video depicting part of the alleged escape was caught on camera by Jason and Jennifer Mustain of Alpine, Texas, when they were driving home from Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

As the patrol car passed by the pair, Jason said something “doesn’t look right,” and it appeared the back door was open, ABC affiliate KTXS 12 reports.

READ MORE: Video shows New Jersey police officer running to save man from oncoming train

Once he saw the inmate’s feet hanging out, Jason called 911.

He later was seen on top of the vehicle in video taken by the pair as the car kept driving, before it was joined by two more police cars.

“At first, he was laying across the top of the roof like you see in the movies,” Jason told KTXS. “Then he tried to stand up and eventually sat there chilling.”

According to Jason, it took him about 10 minutes to get onto the roof.

A statement from the sheriff’s office provided to the Daily Mail says the man, identified later as Martin Gregory Estrada, had allegedly slipped out of his handcuffs, broken the window and threatened the officer to pull over. The officer refused and Estrada then climbed out.

READ MORE: U.K. motorcyclist jailed for almost 2 years after filming high-speed ride

In the video, the vehicle is shown pulling over, which is when Estrada jumps off and throws himself down a hill in an attempt to escape. Later, however, he appears to walk back up the hill and surrender before being arrested by police.

“It had been an uneventful trip until we got back to Texas,” Jason said, laughing.

Estrada faces a slew of charges, including aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of meth with an intent to deliver, possession of meth, five counts of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and is being held on bonds totaling USD $680,000.