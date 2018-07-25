Video shows New Jersey police officer running to save man from oncoming train

Police body camera in New Jersey caught the actions of an officer as he ran to attempt to save a man who was in the path of an oncoming train.

Perth Amboy police released the video on Facebook on Tuesday, showing the incident which occurred last Thursday when officer Kyle Savoia was doing a welfare check at the tracks, according to NJ.com.

When he arrived, a bystander pointed out a man lying on the tracks with a train approaching at full speed, less than 200 metres away.

Savoia began running towards the man and the train, constantly shouting at both.

“Hey bud, move,” he is heard saying on the video. “Move, move, move, move.”

He was also signalling to the train to stop.

The train begins to slow but the man stayed in front of the train until Savoia shouted for him to move out of the way. He did, jumping to the side.

“Where did you come from?” the man asked, turning to face the officer. “Thank you.”

According to My Central Jersey, Savoia was aided by help from police dispatchers who notified NJ Transit Police, allowing NJ Transit to slow the train.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says the man was transported to Raritan Bay Medical Center for further treatment.