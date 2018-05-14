‘He’s a hero in my book’: Florida police officer’s quick action saves unresponsive baby

A Florida police officer’s dramatic rescue of an unconscious baby was caught on his car’s dash cam.

The incident occurred as deputy Jeremie Nix of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was heading home from work last week.

The officer was flagged down at an intersection by a woman who said her three-month-old son was unresponsive.

The mother, Nechole Crowell, recounted the experience to CNN affiliate WESH News.

“I just kind of panicked and started crying and I was just like tell me that he is breathing,” she said.

In the video posted online by the police department, Nix can be seen rushing out of the car and taking hold of the baby, then placing it on the ground.

A statement accompanying the video explained that the officer performed “several life-saving measures on the child” but did not see improvement.

The deputy then put the child in his own patrol car and took him to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child,” the statement explained.

After treatment at the hospital, the child regained consciousness and is now expected to make a full recovery.

“Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix’s actions, Baby Kingston is alive today,” the Facebook post read.

The mother says the officer is a hero.

“I am thanking God and I’m just grateful,” she said.

“I want the world to know that he is amazing and he’s a hero in my book, whether he’s a hero in anyone else’s or not. And I am sure when King gets old enough to hear the story he will think he is a hero as well,” Nechole said.

Nix, however, said he’s just thankful he was able to help.

“I remember praying, thanking God for putting me in the right place, at the right time for the right reason,” he told WESH News.