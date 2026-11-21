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A Russian strike on the center of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killed two people and wounded 60 others, local officials said Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Russian cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad caught fire in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday after it was hit by drones, Finnish and Russian officials said. The Finnish prime minister warned that the war was spilling into the region.

A 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were killed in the attack Friday night on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, wrote on Telegram. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said 60 people were wounded, including six children.

The strike caused four fires and damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools and an industrial facility, as well as businesses and vehicles, Vilkul said.

Video footage published by the regional branch of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service appeared to show further strikes while ambulance and firefighting crews were responding at the scene, as fires burned around them.

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“First, two ballistic missiles. And then, when the emergency and rescue operation began, three more rockets hit doctors, rescuers and utility workers,” Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

The attack added to uncertainty about the prospects for ongoing talks brokered by Washington. It also came hours after two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland, in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country.

In the unprecedented two-week military exercise that began Nov. 9 in southeastern Poland, forces are preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military. European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia’s attempts to destabilize the continent.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking to reporters in Warsaw on Saturday, called the airspace violation “dangerous” and said all allies stood “in full solidarity with Poland.”

“NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory,” Rutte said. He said the alliance functioned “as it should” on Friday morning, when NATO jets supported Polish F-16s scrambled as Russian objects approached Polish airspace. NATO’s top military commander was assessing the alliance’s defenses and would make adjustments if needed, Rutte said.

Crimean Bridge strikes ‘fair response,’ Zelenskyy says

At a meeting with U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukraine’s repeated attacks on the Kerch Bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland were a “fair response” to scores of Russian attacks on Ukrainian bridges. He said that Russia President Vladimir Putin had “attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times.”

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“Not the number of missiles — the number of attacks,” he said. “This is important, that’s why it’s our absolutely fair response.”

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The Ukrainian leader said Putin “doesn’t want to stop the war” and is looking to escalate. He also rejected Putin’s claim that the Kerch bridge is used exclusively by civilian traffic.

“If he can use internet, he can use it and see tanks, armored vehicles, artillery,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Streeting called the airspace violations in Poland “an outrageous provocation” and urged allies to respond by stepping up support for Ukraine. “The more they try and deter Europe from supporting Ukraine, the more we will step up,” he said.

Zelenskyy reacts to Trump calling Putin his friend

The drone incursion in Poland stoked tensions between Europe and Moscow just as the U.S. tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war that began with Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.

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U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the war with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit in China on Thursday, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump called Putin his “friend” during the meeting and continued to tout their relationship at a White House news conference Friday.

Asked about Trump’s remarks in an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy called Putin “a killer.”

“For us, he is an enemy. And of course, for us, he is a killer,” Zelenskyy said Friday. He warned that describing the Russian leader in friendly terms could mean “he doesn’t feel enough pressure.”

Russian cargo ship is on fire in the Gulf of Finland

Two drones attacked the vessel in “neutral waters” 3 nautical miles (5.6 kilometers) from the Russian border, Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of Russia’s Leningrad region, wrote on Telegram. He later said the crew had not needed to be evacuated and that the situation on board was “under control,” with preparations being made for the vessel to resume navigation.

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The ship drifted into Finnish territorial waters, the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement, adding that it posed no danger to maritime traffic. Finnish border guards were carrying out a rescue operation and preparing for possible environmental damage, it said.

According to a statement sent to Estonian media, Estonian authorities received a report that a fire had broken out on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II, which was sailing in the Gulf of Finland. The ship had drifted out of Estonia’s exclusive economic zone earlier Saturday. According to preliminary reports, explosions occurred on board.

“War is spilling into our immediate vicinity,” Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on X.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, between Poland and Lithuania.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, 11 people, including two children, were wounded when a Russian drone attacked a five-story apartment building in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Saturday.

One person was wounded in a Russian attack on the capital, Kyiv, according to the service.

In Russia, local officials said Saturday that Ukrainian drone attacks wounded three people in the Bryansk and Belgorod border regions.

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Morton reported from London. Associated Press writers Claudia Ciobanu in Warsaw, Poland, and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.