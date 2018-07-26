Canada
Stoney Creek personal trainer wins $100k in ENCORE lottery draw

A personal trainer in Stoney Creek has won 100-thousand dollars playing Encore.

A personal trainer in Stoney Creek had some good luck on Friday the 13th.

Deep Patel matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize in the Lotto Max draw on Friday, July 13.

The 24-year-old health, wellness and fitness graduate from Mohawk College plans on sharing the majority of his winnings with his parents, setting up a comprehensive investment plan, and taking a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Paramount Drive in Stoney Creek.
