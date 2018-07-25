Blue Bombers look to double the pleasure with another win against Argos

For the second of three times this season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are facing the same team in back-to-back weeks. History shows that beating the same team twice in a row has proven awfully difficult — something they already knew after getting dumped by the B.C. Lions in a rematch earlier this month.

“In this league, I think everyone is good enough that any given day, any team can win,” receiver Weston Dressler said. “It’s all about on that day who executes better, and who makes more plays throughout the game. So it doesn’t really matter what happened previously.”

The Bombers were back executing at a high level in part one against the Argos. The offence put up 38 points and are now averaging 33 points per game – tops in the entire CFL.

“It’s still early,” Dressler said. “We don’t really pay attention to the numbers and what those things mean, especially right now, it’s only six games.”

The creative play calling from offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice has helped keep opposing defences on their toes — like using a receiver as a running back, with slotback Nic Demski rushing the ball 13 times in their first six games.

“I want the ball in my hands anyway possible,” Demski said.

“There are some new things that I’m doing out here, but at the same time there’s things I’ve been doing that since I’ve been a little kid, carrying the ball, getting the hand-off up the middle. So I mean, I like it.”

But it all comes down to their line play and right now the Bombers are winning the battle in the trenches on both sides of the football. The offensive line has surrendered only seven sacks, while the defence has come up with 13 sacks, second only to the Calgary Stampeders.

“I think our pressure is more consistent,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “Their understanding of what we’re doing. Yeah, I just think overall it’s been a better season so far.”

The Bombers have alternated between wins and losses the whole season but can go over the .500 mark with a win in Friday night’s rematch at Investors Group Field.

