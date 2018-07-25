Todd McLellan has new coaches, familiar players as he preps for Edmonton Oilers season

Todd McLellan has three new coaches to work with but most of the same players as he prepares for the 2018/19 NHL season.

The Edmonton Oilers head coach will have free agent signings Kyle Brodziak and Tobias Rieder to work into his lineup. Other than them, the Oilers roster looks much like the one that posted a disappointing 36-win campaign in 17/18.

“You can’t overhaul a single team in two months and transition 10 or 15 players out and 10 or 15 players in, nor do I think we have to. We proved the year before we have some people who are capable,” said McLellan.

“Each individual has to elevate their level of play, their commitment in certain areas of the game. Sometimes they are not a lot of fun areas.”

On the bench, McLellan has three new assistants. Glen Gulutzan, Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros were hired in early May. McLellan spent four days with the new guys in Kelowna shortly after the draft in June.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers add two former NHL head coaches to Todd McLellan’s staff, along with the WHL coach of the year

“We spent four days together working diligently on our roles, where we see the team, what our affect could be on the team, where the game is going, what we could do differently to improve our team,” said McLellan. “It was very interesting to hear the opinions of coaches, rival coaches, Anaheim, Calgary, on what our team did well but maybe didn’t do well.”

Gulutzan was Calgary’s head coach last season while Yawney was an assistant in Anaheim.

READ MORE: Ty Rattie raring to roll after signing new deal with Edmonton Oilers

Up front, the Oilers are led by the offensive talents of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The source of support scoring remains a question mark. McLellan is hoping for healthy competition for players looking to be on one of the Oilers top two lines.

“Those spots are up in the air,” said McLellan. “To me, it doesn’t matter if you shoot right or left, I want to play on that wing. I want to find a way to work my way up to that line.”

McLellan was in Edmonton on Wednesday playing in the Mark Spector Golf Classic at The Quarry. All funds from the tournament go to Sport Central.

The Oilers will open the pre-season on Sept. 17 in Calgary. Their regular season begins on Oct. 6 with a game in Sweden against the New Jersey Devils.