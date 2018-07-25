Man in his 20s dead after shooting in Etobicoke
A A
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke Wednesday morning.
Emergency services said they received a call just after 11 a.m., for reports of a shooting in the area of Islington and Finch avenues.
Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead on scene.
A crashed SUV could be seen at the intersection of Islington Avenue and Milady Drive, just north of Finch.
Islington is closed in both directions from Finch Avenue West to Satterly Road as police investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.