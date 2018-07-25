Man in his 20s dead after shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke Wednesday morning.

Emergency services said they received a call just after 11 a.m., for reports of a shooting in the area of Islington and Finch avenues.

Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead on scene.

A crashed SUV could be seen at the intersection of Islington Avenue and Milady Drive, just north of Finch.

Islington is closed in both directions from Finch Avenue West to Satterly Road as police investigate.

Smashed SUV is on the grass at the scene of a fatal shooting on Islington Av north of Finch Av in North York. Large area closed off for the investigation. Man, 20s, died on scene. pic.twitter.com/JBr6lAQR5z — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 25, 2018