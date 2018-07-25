Police seeking another male suspect accused of an indecent act

Guelph Police are once again on the lookout for a male suspect after reports of an early morning indecent act.

Officers were called to the area of Eramosa Road and Queen Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man masturbating in the area.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Guelph man arrested for ‘indecent act’

It’s believed that a female was walking in the area at the time when she noticed a man walking towards her performing the act.

Police attended the area but could not find anyone matching the description.

READ MORE: Guelph police arrest 1, search for 2nd suspect in reported indecent acts over weekend

The male suspect is described as 35 years old and with dark hair. He was spotted wearing a dark hat and dark clothing and had a bicycle with him at the time.

This is the latest in a long string of these types of reports in Guelph in recent months, with only a few arrests having been made so far.

READ MORE: Police investigate 2 more indecent acts, arrest teenager amid spike of incidents

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are also encouraging those that come across this behaviour to ensure their personal safety is not at risk and then contact police.