Driver killed after vehicle strikes pole in North York: police
A man in his 20s is dead after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole in North York overnight.
The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday at Doris and Holmes Avenue just south of Finch Avenue.
Toronto police said the driver was extricated from the vehicle without vital signs.
Toronto Paramedics said the he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word yet on what led to the crash.
