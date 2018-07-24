More New Brunswick dog owners charged with leaving pets in hot vehicles

Despite multiple warnings from law enforcement officials and animal advocacy groups throughout the summer, three dog owners in New Brunswick have been charged after allegedly leaving their pets in steaming hot vehicles.

Campbellton RCMP say officers responded to three complaints between last Friday and Monday.

Police say the animals were in visible distress, and officers were forced to gain access to the vehicles and rescue the dogs from the heat.

“Pet owners are reminded not to leave their pets in a vehicle during hot weather,” Campbellton RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The temperature rises dramatically inside a vehicle when no air is circulating and can seriously injure or kill the animal.”

Environment Canada issued a heat advisory across the province on Tuesday, with humidex values expected to reach 36-39 C.

The Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act allows an animal protection officer or a person authorized by the animal protection officer to enter a motor vehicle, using the force necessary, for the purpose of attending to the needs of the animal.

Anyone who sees an animal locked in a hot car is asked to contact local authorities immediately.

