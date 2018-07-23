Family of five left homeless after fire in Saskatoon’s Montgomery neighbourhood

With smoke still lingering in the air, the Vetter family are still shell-shocked after having to run shoeless from their family home that was about to be engulfed in flames.

“We just ran out, took nothing, barefoot and ran out,” said Jill Vetter.

“Of course you never expect this, and here are we are with nothing.”

It’s absolute devastation for a family of five who have been left with only the clothes on their backs, after a massive fire on Sunday destroyed not only the Vetter family’s home, but burned two others next door that were under construction.

READ MORE: Young boy starts bottle drive to raise funds for Hanley family hit by house fire

“We’ll figure it out day by day, everyone around us has been amazing we have a really strong village so they’ve been taking care of us.”

Jill’s father, who was at the scene surveying the damage, built the home with his own two hands.

“It was 24 years ago,” said Terry Novakovski as he glanced over to his daughter.

Jill bought the home from her parents when she and her husband Bryce were expecting their second child, after being raised at the house since the third grade.

The blaze was so severe, fire officials say, that it burned everything in its path. Vehicles, trees and all three homes went up in smoke, with fire crews remaining on the scene for hours.

The cause of the fire in the 1200 Block of Crescent Boulevard has been narrowed down to the garage of one of the newer homes said to be near completion.

It has been ruled accidental and not suspicious in nature, with damages pegged at more than $2 million.

READ MORE: Ottawa fire say six displaced after two fires burn less than 12 hours apart

Plus, fire officials say, the biggest challenge in getting the blaze under control were strong winds fanning the flames.

“Some of our firefighting tactics were challenged because of that aggressive wind that we had,” said Asst. Chief Wayne Rodger with the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Given how big the blaze was and how quickly it spread, area residents said it was a miracle everyone escaped without injury.

“It was massive, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Laura Erickson. “Ever.”

She has now rallied around the family and their young children, aged 10, four and a four-month-old baby. Erickson has also set up a GoFundMe page to help the Vetters pick up the pieces.

“I just want them to know we’re here for them and they’re in our thoughts,” Erickson added.

READ MORE: Iconic Alberta church could be rebuilt after devastating fire

Erickson has made it her mission to ensure the family can cover the immediate costs of the essentials they’ll need, everything from children’s clothing to a few toys. Her efforts include replacing baby blankets and stuffed animals to help provide the children with some security and comfort, now that they’ve been left without a home.

“With adults it’s a horrible loss, but with kids it’s devastating.”

The help the Vetters have received is something true to form for those that live in an area described as a small town tucked away in a big city.

“It’s very close knit, everyone’s a friend and it’s very much family-oriented,” said Bryce Vetter as his eyes welled with tears.

“It’s a great place to call home.”