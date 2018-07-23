Saskatoon weather outlook: windy start to the week

Winds stick around to start the last full week of July.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a stormy and windy weekend in central Saskatchewan, with gusts pushing into the 60 km/h range, winds eased a bit to start the work week as temperatures slid down to 11 degrees to start the day.

A bit of sunshine was peeking through the high clouds over the area during the morning as winds picked up with gusts upwards of 50 km/h by midday as we warmed into the upper teens.

Golf course is closed today #Spiritwood video cred Jim Bedi pic.twitter.com/DeJK5VdrGJ — Bevra Fee (@saskfemale) July 22, 2018

A mix of sun & cloud out there in Saskatoon on this Monday morning! https://t.co/LDkv5sdHt9 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/bNoJxStimp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 23, 2018

The mercury hikes up even further into the low 20s during the afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud with winds around 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h at times.

Monday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around for the evening before a few more clouds filter through overnight as winds ease back a bit and we cool back toward and possibly even into single digits.

Tuesday

Clouds swing back in Tuesday morning with a slight chance of showers into the afternoon and early evening as an upper trough pushes back in after a few early day sunny breaks.

Cool north-northwesterly winds gusting upwards of 25 to 40 km/h during the day will put a damper on our afternoon high, keeping it in the low 20s.

Wednesday-Friday

A northwesterly flow will remain in play for the remainder of the week, which brings in a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of late day showers Wednesday and Friday with a bit more sunshine on Thursday.

A slowly building upper ridge will help push up afternoon highs, which will climb from the low 20s on Wednesday into the mid-20s Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

There is still some uncertainty with the weekend forecast, however at this point, it appears that it’ll contain daytime highs in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of showers.

Brenda Gawluk took the July 23 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

