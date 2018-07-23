Monday Update: BC Wildfire Service says fire merger successful

An operation to merge the raging Mount Eneas and Munro Lake wildfires was successful, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Merging the fires decreases the fire perimeter and helps keep the wildfire off of steep slopes, bringing it to workable, safe terrain for ground crew, incident commander Glen Burgess said.

The combined fire between Peachland and Summerland will still be referred to as the Mount Eneas fire. It’s currently estimated at 1,516 hectares.

Approximately 112 firefighters are expected to be on the ground on Monday.

More people can go home. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded the evacuation order for five properties on the west side of #Hwy97 near Okanagan Lake Park. #BCWildfire — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 23, 2018

Heavy smoke could be seen burning on Sunday as the two fires merged.

Firefighters spent the night patrolling containment lines.

Placer Mountain fire

The Placer Mountain fire, burning 37 kilometres south of Princeton, is estimated at 320 hectares in size.

Approximately two dozen firefighters are responding.

Snowy Mountain Fire

The Snowy Mountain blaze, approximately 14 kilometres south of Keremeos, is also considered a fire of note.

The fire is estimated at 1,360 hectares but no crews are responding because of its remote location, officials said.

A remote camera is being mounted to monitor its progress, and crews will respond if it gets closer to any communities.