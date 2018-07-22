Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards two for two after surviving wildfires of 2003, Mount Eneas

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards at Greata Ranch certainly has reason to celebrate.

Last week, the menacing Mount Eneas wildfire roared down the hillside towards the vineyard, bistro and tasting lounge near Peachland.

“It became a towering inferno,” said president Gordon Fitzpatrick.

Highway 97 was the only barrier to prevent disaster.

Gordon Fitzpatrick says his winery was evacuated for 3 days as #MountEneas wildfire roared down towards his property. Remarkably vineyard and winery left unscathed , today they’re open for business. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/anwyJHBSY4 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 22, 2018

“The fire did hop the highway and we had a couple of areas on our property that had to be put out,” he said.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards was forced to evacuate for three days.

“I could feel the warmth from the fire,” Fitzpatrick said. “You could hear it; it sounded like a river rushing by you.”

When the worst was over, Fitzpatrick discovered the property was remarkably left unscathed.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service merges Mount Eneas and Munro Creek wildfires

It isn’t the first time his business has survived an Okanagan wildfire.

Gordon’s father Ross Fitzpatrick founded CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna in 1986 before it was sold in 2014.

Pictures from the winery owner of the #MountEneas wildfire roaring down towards the vineyard last week. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/PR8flNrxwE — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 22, 2018

“In 2003, and the firestorm at Cedar Creek, we were on the front lines there, he said.

“So I don’t know whether we are unlucky to have had to deal with it twice or very lucky we came out of it both times in not too bad of shape.”

Fitzpatrick says the evacuation order was lifted on Saturday and they opened for business once again on Sunday.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Sunday: Crews helped by cooler temperatures while fighting Mt. Eneas fire

“We’d just like to let people know that we are open and come join us,” he said.

Now, Fitzpatrick said, they are counting their blessings

“I think we have a few reasons to celebrate.”