BC Wildfire Service plans burn to merge Mount Eneas and Munro Creek wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service plans to merge the Mount Eneas and Munro Creek wildfires near Peachland.

Firefighters will first carry out a test burn to determine if it’s safe.

They are warning the public that increased smoke might be visible as they carry out burn operations approximately four kilometres south of Peachland.

Merging the fires would decrease the fire perimeter and help keep the wildfire off of steep slopes, bringing it to workable, safe terrain for ground crew, the BC Wildfire Service said.

In preparation for the possible fire merger, air tankers are creating a fire retardant line on the northwest corner of the fire.

Burn operations would be carried out with both helicopter and hand ignition.

The BC Wildfire Service said it will closely evaluate conditions and plans may change.