Sunday update: Crews helped by cooler temperatures while fighting out of control Mount Eneas fire

The Mount Eneas wildfire continues to burn, but it’s staying within established containment lines, according to officials.

The wildfire burning between Summerland and Peachland is still estimated at 1,374 hectares, which is the same size since Friday night.

“Although it continues to be classified as ‘out of control,’ crews made good progress yesterday taking advantage of cooler temperatures and afternoon cloud cover,” the District of Summerland said in a Facebook post.

#MountEneas morning update: Within rural Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen: 5 properties on evacuation order, 92 properties under evacuation alert Within District of Summerland: 30 properties on evacuation order and 108 on alert #BCWildfire — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 22, 2018

Personnel, heavy equipment and aircraft will continue suppression efforts on Sunday.