Sunday update: Crews helped by cooler temperatures while fighting out of control Mount Eneas fire
The Mount Eneas wildfire continues to burn, but it’s staying within established containment lines, according to officials.
The wildfire burning between Summerland and Peachland is still estimated at 1,374 hectares, which is the same size since Friday night.
READ MORE: Last year this couple faced the Ashcroft wildfire, this year it’s Mount Eneas
“Although it continues to be classified as ‘out of control,’ crews made good progress yesterday taking advantage of cooler temperatures and afternoon cloud cover,” the District of Summerland said in a Facebook post.
#MountEneas morning update: Within rural Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen: 5 properties on evacuation order, 92 properties under evacuation alert
Within District of Summerland: 30 properties on evacuation order and 108 on alert #BCWildfire
— Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 22, 2018
Personnel, heavy equipment and aircraft will continue suppression efforts on Sunday.
Follow @Jules_Knox
BC Hydro service remains cut off by the #MountEneas wildfire near Faulder and Meadow Valley (in RDOS Electoral Area F), affecting 244 customers. @BCHydro says residents without power should be prepared for outage to continue into early next week #BCWildfire
— Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 22, 2018
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.