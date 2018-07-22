Canada
July 22, 2018 2:17 pm
Updated: July 22, 2018 2:19 pm

Sunday update: Crews helped by cooler temperatures while fighting out of control Mount Eneas fire

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Firefighters are keeping up the relentless, steady work of battling a massive fire outside Peachland and Summerland. The Mount Eneas wildfire has grown to more than 1,300 hectares and is the largest wildfire that's burning closest to any community right now. Chris Gailus reports from outside of Peachland.

The Mount Eneas wildfire continues to burn, but it’s staying within established containment lines, according to officials.

The wildfire burning between Summerland and Peachland is still estimated at 1,374 hectares, which is the same size since Friday night.

READ MORE: Last year this couple faced the Ashcroft wildfire, this year it’s Mount Eneas

“Although it continues to be classified as ‘out of control,’ crews made good progress yesterday taking advantage of cooler temperatures and afternoon cloud cover,” the District of Summerland said in a Facebook post.

Personnel, heavy equipment and aircraft will continue suppression efforts on Sunday.

