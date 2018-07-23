Waterloo police to honour David Nicholson, Mark Gage in August

Waterloo police will hold a memorial service on August 12 to honour former Const. David Nicholson and 12-year-old Mark Gage.

The ceremony will be held to mark the 20th anniversary of the date Nicholson and Gage died.

Nicholson and Gage were killed in 1998 when Nicholson attempted to save Gage in an incident at Parkhill Dam.

“Constable Nicholson paid the ultimate sacrifice when he was called to serve that day,” Waterloo police chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement. “He was a proud member of our service and displayed a commitment to the community that was both selfless and heroic.”

Waterloo officers will also honour Nicholson’s memory by wearing a special silver pin throughout the month of August. The pin replicates a badge and contains the number 589.

Constable Nicholson, who began serving with Waterloo police in 1989, was the first officer in the Service’s history to die in the line of duty.