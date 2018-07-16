Crime
July 16, 2018

Cambridge man barricades himself in home after dispute with neighbour: police

Following a dispute with a neighbour, police say a man barricaded himself in his home in Cambridge on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a home on East Street in Cambridge to investigate a dispute between neighbours which resulted in property damage.

Police say a 41-year-old Cambridge man then ran into his home, locking himself inside.

Police say they tried to speak with the man to get him to come quietly to no effect.

A warrant was then obtained and police entered the home and arrested the man.

