Cambridge man barricades himself in home after dispute with neighbour: police

Following a dispute with a neighbour, police say a man barricaded himself in his home in Cambridge on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a home on East Street in Cambridge to investigate a dispute between neighbours which resulted in property damage.

READ MORE: Diamond Outlet in Cambridge robbed, thieves make off with substantial amount of jewelry

Police say a 41-year-old Cambridge man then ran into his home, locking himself inside.

Police say they tried to speak with the man to get him to come quietly to no effect.

READ MORE: Police suspect Cambridge man used computer to fake licence plate sticker

A warrant was then obtained and police entered the home and arrested the man.