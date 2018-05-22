Police suspect Cambridge man used computer to fake licence plate sticker

Waterloo police have issued a warning to motorists that they will be busted if they conduct monkey business with their license stickers.
On Monday at around 10:30 a.m., officers noticed a man driving a vehicle on Sheppard Avenue in Cambridge with an expired license plate.
After pulling the man over, police discovered that the tag appeared to be slightly off. Police allege the man taped a fake tag onto his plate. The tag was likely generated by a computer.
Police then discovered that the man was also driving without a licence or insurance.
The driver of the vehicle faces a host of charges, including driving a vehicle without a valid permit, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving without an unauthorized plate.
