Montreal Police looking for hit-and-run suspect from June 27 incident

Montreal Police investigators want the public’s help to find a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in June that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

At 4:27 p.m. on June 27, the vehicle turned into a parking lot on Pie-IX near 56th Street. A motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction and was hit by the car.

The driver got out of the vehicle to look at the victim, but didn’t try to help. He parked, made a purchase at the nearby store, then left.

The motorcyclist suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Montreal Police released a video of the alleged suspect and the grey Nissan Altima involved in the incident. It is a late 2000s model and took damage to the bottom portion of the passenger-side door.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is encouraged to 911 or Info-Crime at (514) 393-1133. Calls are anonymous and confidential. A report can also be made online.