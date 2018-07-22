Man arrested in murder of Riverdale man, police say

Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of a man found unresponsive in the area of Riverdale early Saturday.

Officers said they have charged 45-year-old Roger Foreshaw with second-degree murder in the death of Kerry Romain, 47, of Toronto.

Romain was found without vital signs near Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street, just after 1 a.m., Saturday. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Foreshaw was scheduled to appear in an Old City Hall courtroom this morning.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.