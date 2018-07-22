Canada
July 22, 2018 9:44 am

Nova Scotia teen searching for bone marrow match dies

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Brayden Ross has passed away.

Credit: Melissa Robertson
A Nova Scotia teenager who made headlines earlier this year while searching for a bone marrow match has died.

In January, Brayden Ross was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and began undergoing treatment at the IWK Children’s hospital in Halifax.

According to his online obituary, Brayden Ross graduated this year from the North Nova Education Centre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Credit: Melissa Robertson

His girlfriend, Melissa Robertson, told Global News at the time that getting a bone marrow donor was Ross’s “only chance at beating” the disease.

It’s unclear at this time if Ross ever received his match.

The pair started dating in the ninth grade and Robertson was by her boyfriend’s side, along with his family, at the hospital.

Melissa Robertson had taken a semester off university to be by her boyfriend’s side at the hospital.

Credit: Melissa Robertson

Ross turned 18 on June 15 and passed away a month later.

According to his obituary, Ross passed away peacefully on Monday, July 16 at the QEII Hospital, with his loving parents, Mark and Marie, and his true love, Melissa, by his side.

Ross was a 2018 graduate of North Nova Education Center and had been a proud member of the North Nova Gryphons hockey and rugby teams.

“Brayden loved life and surrounded himself with good friends. He enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend Melissa, family and “the boys.” He especially enjoyed joking around with his younger brothers and the companionship of his dog, Maizie,” his obituary read.

Brayden had been a proud member of the North Nova Gryphons hockey and rugby teams.

Credit: Melissa Robertson

It went on to say that over the past six months Brayden fought a difficult, yet valiant, battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“His spirit and determination to get well were unwavering during this time. With each new challenge faced, he fought harder, encouraged by a wonderful, supportive community. Brayden was grateful and humbled by the love and support shown to him and his family throughout his illness.”

A funeral service for Brayden took place on Saturday in Kenzieville, N.S. Donations may be made in Brayden’s memory to the IWK Foundation.

