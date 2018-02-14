Nova Scotia teen in search of bone marrow match

Brayden Ross is looking for a bone marrow match.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in January and is currently undergoing treatment at the IWK Children’s hospital in Halifax.

“Getting a donor is his only chance at beating this,” said Melissa Robertson, Ross’s girlfriend.

READ: Donor found for St. Albert girl in need of bone marrow transplant: 1 in 14 million chance

Robertson and Ross started dating in grade 9.

He is a high school senior as well as a member of the hockey and rugby team at the North Nova Education Centre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Robertson is currently in her first year of nursing but has taken the semester off to be with Ross in Halifax.

READ MORE: Edmonton boy with cancer finds a bone marrow donor after thousands rally to help

Robertson says Ross’s immediate family – his mother, father and two younger brothers – were not a match for him, which is why they now need to search for one.

The goal is to be able to find a successful bone marrow match for Ross as soon as possible, so when the teen goes into remission, a donor will be available.

Robertson is hopeful people will get tested to see if they are a bone marrow match for Ross.

“It’s just really important to get as many people in the database as possible,” she said.

READ: Molecule boosts stem cells in cord blood: study

A One Match bone marrow drive will be held on Thursday at the NSCC located in Stellarton, N.S. A bus has been organized and will depart St.F.X. University in order to help students get tested.

In addition, there are multiple clinics around the province wand a kit can also be sent to your home. The process to be tested isn’t intrusive and only involves swabbing the corners of your mouth.

Even if you aren’t a match for Ross, the information goes into a data bank that can be accessed around the world.

For more information on the donation process you can visit the Canadian Blood Services site.