Case of missing fishermen off N.S. coast turned over to RCMP

The case of a man who fell overboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Nova Scotia has been turned over to Halifax District RCMP.

#JRCC Halifax continues to search for a person reported to have fallen overboard a fishing vessel last evening around 10:30 p.m. about 35 NM South East off Halifax’s coast 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vrLsFn1pZC — JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) July 20, 2018

Police say 58-year-old Reid Steward Patterson went missing Thursday around 10 p.m. while fishing on a boat with two other people.

The incident happened around 48 kilometres southeast of Three Fathom Harbour.

Police say the search efforts from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were reduced around 8:45 p.m. The Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces and several fishing boats were all involved in the search.

#JRCC Halifax has reduced the search for a person reported to have fallen overboard a fishing vessel about 35 Nautical Miles South East of Halifax 1/2 — JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) July 21, 2018

An exhaustive area search by #SARPartner air and marine assets was unsuccessful in locating the individual. The search case will be handed over to @RCMPNS as a missing persons case 2/2 — JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) July 21, 2018

The incident is now being considered a missing persons case.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been sent to Three Fathom Harbour to look into what happened.