Case of missing fishermen off N.S. coast turned over to RCMP
The case of a man who fell overboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Nova Scotia has been turned over to Halifax District RCMP.
Police say 58-year-old Reid Steward Patterson went missing Thursday around 10 p.m. while fishing on a boat with two other people.
The incident happened around 48 kilometres southeast of Three Fathom Harbour.
Police say the search efforts from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were reduced around 8:45 p.m. The Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces and several fishing boats were all involved in the search.
The incident is now being considered a missing persons case.
Transportation Safety Board investigators have been sent to Three Fathom Harbour to look into what happened.
