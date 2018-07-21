Canada
July 21, 2018

Case of missing fishermen off N.S. coast turned over to RCMP

Joint Task Force Atlantic says the incident happened about 35 NM southeast, off Halifax’s coast.

Source: Twitter / Joint Task Force Atlantic
The case of a man who fell overboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Nova Scotia has been turned over to Halifax District RCMP.

Police say 58-year-old Reid Steward Patterson went missing Thursday around 10 p.m. while fishing on a boat with two other people.

The incident happened around 48 kilometres southeast of Three Fathom Harbour.

Police say the search efforts from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were reduced around 8:45 p.m. The Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces and several fishing boats were all involved in the search.

The incident is now being considered a missing persons case.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been sent to Three Fathom Harbour to look into what happened.

