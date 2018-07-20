Four people facing drug charges following six-month investigation in Dartmouth

Two men and two women are facing charges after police searched five different properties in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police say they executed search warrants in the 200 block of Spring Avenue, 100 block of Micmac Boulevard and 400 block of Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth, as well as the 200 block of Walter Havill Drive in Halifax and the 0-100 block of Charlotte Drive in Bedford.

Close to a kilogram of cocaine, over $400,000, a handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result, according to police.

The search warrants were conducted by the Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit, along with members of the Integrated Drug Unit, Integrated Support Operations and members of RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

Police have laid the following charges:

Jerrelle Johnston, 36, of Dartmouth

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

Nathanial Sparks, 36, of Halifax

Possession of property obtained by crime

Money laundering

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Brandy Sparks, 38, of Dartmouth

Possession of property obtained by crime

Money laundering

Merissa Herring, 36, of Halifax

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Nathanial Sparks, Johnston and Herring were held in custody and appeared in court Friday morning. Brandy Sparks was released on a notice to appear in Dartmouth court on Aug. 28.