Four people facing drug charges following six-month investigation in Dartmouth
Two men and two women are facing charges after police searched five different properties in Dartmouth on Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police say they executed search warrants in the 200 block of Spring Avenue, 100 block of Micmac Boulevard and 400 block of Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth, as well as the 200 block of Walter Havill Drive in Halifax and the 0-100 block of Charlotte Drive in Bedford.
Close to a kilogram of cocaine, over $400,000, a handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result, according to police.
The search warrants were conducted by the Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit, along with members of the Integrated Drug Unit, Integrated Support Operations and members of RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit.
Police have laid the following charges:
Jerrelle Johnston, 36, of Dartmouth
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition
Nathanial Sparks, 36, of Halifax
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Money laundering
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
Brandy Sparks, 38, of Dartmouth
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Money laundering
Merissa Herring, 36, of Halifax
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
Nathanial Sparks, Johnston and Herring were held in custody and appeared in court Friday morning. Brandy Sparks was released on a notice to appear in Dartmouth court on Aug. 28.
