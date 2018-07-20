Peterborough woman charged for leaving infant in hot car

A 38-year-old Peterborough area woman has been charged after abandoning an infant child in a hot vehicle while taking a new car out for a test drive.

Peterborough police say on July 14, the woman visited a car dealership and took the new vehicle for a test drive. She left behind an infant who was strapped into a car seat.

“An employee at the dealership discovered the child that had been left behind unattended in the vehicle that was hot and had the windows rolled up,” stated police on Friday.

Police say they were made aware of the incident and launched an investigation after an anonymous phone call on Monday was made to the Children’s Aid Society.

On Thursday, police went to a Peterborough-area home where the woman was arrested. She was charged with abandoning a child.

“The foster children in the women’s care were removed by the CAS and placed in another safe place pending the investigation,” police stated.

The woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

“The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the children,” police said.