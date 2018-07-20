Canada
July 20, 2018 9:13 am

Guelph police dog General helps track down suspect in assault case

By Anchor  CJOY
Matt Carty / CJOY News
The Guelph Police Service’s K9 unit is once again getting credit for an arrest.

Police were called to a home in the east end around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in regards to an assault report.

When they arrived at the home, the suspect had fled the scene.

General, a police service dog, was called in to help track down the suspect. Minutes later, just after 12 a.m., the suspect was found and arrested.

A 30-year-old Guelph man is now facing charges of assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and possession of a controlled substance.

