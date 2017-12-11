Guelph police dog tracks down suspect

Guelph police dog, General, is getting credit for his part in the arrest of a suspect following a break-in and assault.

On Saturday, officers were called to a home on Downey Road at 4:30 a.m.

Police allege a 27-year-old Kitchener man had broken into a residence and assaulted the victim before he fled on foot.

READ MORE: Young Elora woman fighting for her life following early morning collision

The K9 unit was called and General tracked the suspect, who was hiding in a stream under an overpass on Downey Road.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other.

The suspect has not been named by police, but he has been charged with break and enter, robbery, assault and mischief.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.