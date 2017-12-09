Young Elora woman fighting for her life following early morning collision

A 23-year-old woman from Elora is in life-threatening condition following a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

Wellington County Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) responded to reports of the crash on Sideroad 9 in Belwood around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, along with Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, after the driver of the vehicle allegedly lost control and rolled into a nearby ditch, leaving the passenger with very serious injuries.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is fighting for her life.

The collision is still under investigation by the Wellington County OPP and Sideroad 9 remained closed as investigators remained on the scene.

The 30-year-old male driver from Arthur, Ont., has since been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm or death, with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his system.

The charge automatically results in a 90 day suspension of their driver’s licence and a vehicle impoundment for a week. He will appear before a Guelph courtroom to answer the charges in January.

The OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.