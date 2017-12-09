Canada
December 9, 2017 12:11 pm

Young Elora woman fighting for her life following early morning collision

By Anchor  CJOY
OPP say the driver lost control of the vehicle early Saturday morning.

Wellington County OPP
A 23-year-old woman from Elora is in life-threatening condition following a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

Wellington County Ontario Provinical Police (OPP) responded to reports of the crash on Sideroad 9 in Belwood around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, along with Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, after the driver of the vehicle allegedly lost control and rolled into a nearby ditch, leaving the passenger with very serious injuries.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is fighting for her life.

The collision is still under investigation by the Wellington County OPP and Sideroad 9 remained closed as investigators remained on the scene.

The 30-year-old male driver from Arthur, Ont., has since been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm or death, with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his system.

The charge automatically results in a 90 day suspension of their driver’s licence and a vehicle impoundment for a week. He will appear before a Guelph courtroom to answer the charges in January.

The OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

 

 

 

Arthur
Belwood
Elora
fergus
Guelph
Impaired Driving
OPP
RIDE
Wellington County
wellington county opp

