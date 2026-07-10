Talks with Iran to continue, but ceasefire is over, Trump says

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The U.S. will continue talks with Iran, but the fragile ceasefire is now over, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks’,” Trump said in a social media post.

“We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!”

The post comes after a tense NATO summit in Turkiye, where Trump chided allies for not supporting his war on Iran.

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“It’s a very interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them, [Iran],” Trump said at the summit when asked whether the interim accord with Iran that envisioned hammering out a long-term peace deal by mid-August was over.

“They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people.”

5:07 US-Iran ceasefire unravelling: Trump says ‘it will get much worse’

The United States launched new airstrikes against Iran early Thursday, and Tehran responded by targeting U.S.-allied Mideast countries in an exchange of fire.

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On Thursday, sirens sounded at least three times in Bahrain, home to the U.S. navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters, and missiles targeted Kuwait and Qatar.

Mysterious, unclaimed airstrikes that hit Iran after the U.S. said it finished its attacks have raised questions of who else may be targeting the Islamic Republic.

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The strikes Thursday, just as Iran prepared to bury the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hit areas across southern Iran. The country’s theocracy hasn’t directly blamed anyone, though one lawmaker warned the United Arab Emirates about allegedly providing support to the U.S. campaign against Iran.

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters