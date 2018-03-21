Guelph police dog helps bring down robbery suspect

Guelph Police Service dog Charger played a role in Wednesday’s arrest of a robbery suspect.

Police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North after a man, brandishing a knife, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the establishment around 4 a.m.

Officers investigating the incident were scouring the neighbourhood for signs of a suspect and found another business had its window smashed and items taken.

A 24-year-old Guelph man was arrested a short time later in connection with the armed robbery and a break-in at the second business.

Charger, the police dog, was sniffing out the area and was able to recover items believed to have been taken from the robbery and the break-in. Police also recovered the cash that was stolen and discarded.

The accused is facing several charges including robbery, weapons dangerous, break and enter and breaching a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing Wednesday morning.