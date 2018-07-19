Good Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park is ‘out of control’

The Good Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park has grown to 400 hectares and is classified as “out of control.”

The good news? The fire could be worse, like the tree-candling blaze that burned most of the park in the devastating 2003 fires.

We ran into Kelowna’s fire chief at the end of Lakeshore Rd. He’s headed up in a helicopter to survey the #GoodCreekFire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. Tells us they have no information that the fire is threatening structures. pic.twitter.com/r9HLP4ntQS — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) July 19, 2018

A good-news, bad-news scenario? Rain may be on the way, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service BCWS.

“It is still hot and dry today, but we are expecting precipitation in the near future,” said BCWS information officer Noelle Kekula. “In the next couple of days, there is rain in the forecast, so we are hoping that we will see some precipitation on the fire.”

However, with rain comes the threat of lightning. On Friday, Environment Canada is projecting sun with a 40 per cent chance of showers, along with a risk of thunderstorm activity.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Camper visiting Okanagan talks about being evacuated by fire

According to the BCWS, the Good Creek fire is being classified as a rank two and rank three fire.

“It’s burning, it’s just creeping along. Every now and then, you’ll see an open flame, but not a lot of tree candling or any real major fire activity. It’s just a slow, creeping kind of fire,” said Kekula.

Looking east from Peachland, the Good Lake fire is on the other side of Okanagan Lake and its smoky effects can be easily seen.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it has a lot of air resources on that fire, and it is really attacking it from the air.