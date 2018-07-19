BC Wildfire

July 19, 2018 5:55 pm
Updated: July 19, 2018 6:12 pm

Good Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park is ‘out of control’

By and Global News

The Good Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park is now listed at 340 hectares in size.

Kelly Hayes / Global News
The Good Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park has grown to 400 hectares and is classified as “out of control.”

The good news? The fire could be worse, like the tree-candling blaze that burned most of the park in the devastating 2003 fires.

 

 

A good-news, bad-news scenario? Rain may be on the way, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service BCWS.

“It is still hot and dry today, but we are expecting precipitation in the near future,” said BCWS information officer Noelle Kekula. “In the next couple of days, there is rain in the forecast, so we are hoping that we will see some precipitation on the fire.”

However, with rain comes the threat of lightning. On Friday, Environment Canada is projecting sun with a 40 per cent chance of showers, along with a risk of thunderstorm activity.

According to the BCWS, the Good Creek fire is being classified as a rank two and rank three fire.

“It’s burning, it’s just creeping along. Every now and then, you’ll see an open flame, but not a lot of tree candling or any real major fire activity. It’s just a slow, creeping kind of fire,” said Kekula.

Looking east from Peachland, the Good Lake fire is on the other side of Okanagan Lake and its smoky effects can be easily seen.

 

Children play at a water park across from a fire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park.

Kelly Hayes / Global News

 

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it has a lot of air resources on that fire, and it is really attacking it from the air.

 

 

