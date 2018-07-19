Joint OPP and London Police news conference could provide updates on 1974 murder

An unsolved London-area homicide from 1974 will be the focus of a news conference Thursday morning at West Region OPP headquarters.

Few details have been shared, but police say they will unveil a renewed effort to resolve a historic homicide investigation at 11 a.m.

Police hope to “reinvigorate” the investigation.

READ MORE: ‘Thank God we finally got him’: April Tinsley’s aunt reacts to arrest in 30-year-old cold case

It’s possible the news conference could be in relation to the death of 26-year-old Suzanne Miller, whose body was found in Thorndale, Ont., in October 1974. Her death was described in Western criminology professor Michael Arntfield’s book Murder City.

Miller was from London but the OPP took over the case after he body was discovered in Thorndale.