Oxford County man targeted by extortion scheme involving explicit images

Oxford County OPP are warning people about an extortion scam involving explicit photographs after a man in the Blandford Blenheim Township area was targeted.

Authorities were contacted on Tuesday by a man who reported he had met a woman online and over the course of their conversation she requested explicit videos and pictures of him, which he proceeded to send.

The woman then threatened to send the pictures to the man’s friends and family, in addition to sharing them on social media, unless he sent her money.

A similar incident was reported in May when police in Elgin County were alerted to the same scam.

Police are encouraging everyone to exercise caution when chatting online and warn against sharing explicit video and images that could be misused.