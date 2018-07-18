New Raven’s Eye Platform will let you lean out 2,000 metres above Whistler Bowl

Suspended 2,000 metres above the valley bottom, the Whistler-Blackcomb suspension bridge is up and running.

It features unobstructed views in every direction.

Rob McSkimming, Whistler Blackcomb’s vice-president of development, says the new bridge has been well-received by visitors who want to stunning vistas that were previously only available to seasoned skiers or mountain bikers.

“I think that this an experience that really just about anybody can do,” he said.

A first look at Whistler/Blackcomb suspension bridge

“It gives them the sense of thrill and adventure but at the same time something that’s very doable for them.”

The bridge spans from the Peak Chair across part of Whistler Bowl and ends at West Ridge. Officials believe it could rest at the highest spot of any suspension bridge in North America.

Next to the bridge will be the Raven’s Eye Platform, a cantilevered viewing platform that will allow visitors to lean out 12 metres from the cliff’s edge and over Whistler Bowl.

“You’ll get that feeling of hanging out there in space,” McSkimming said.

The bridge and park expansion are part of the resort’s $345-million Renaissance project, which includes a series of attractions and activities such as a year-round, indoor water-play centre at the upper base of Blackcomb Mountain.

— With files from Aaron McArthur