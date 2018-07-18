Crime
2 arrested after glass bottle used as a weapon in Alberta store robbery

Two people are facing charges after Lethbridge police said a broken pop bottle was used in a robbery.

Two Lethbridge residents are facing several charges after an assault with a broken glass bottle following a robbery was caught on video.

At around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a woman went into the London Road Market store in the southern Alberta city and took several items, including a glass bottle of pop. She reportedly left the store without paying.

A worker went outside and confronted the woman and asked her to return the items. The woman had met up with a man, according to a witness, who police said punched the employee and a fight began.

In a video posted to social media, the employee can be seen struggling on the ground with the man while the woman smashes the pop bottle and uses the broken end as a weapon, police said.

The pair was able to get away, but was taken into police custody a short time later.

During the fight, police said the store employee suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his face.

Constance Red Crow, 26, and Dennis Noskey, 25, are both charged with robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

They’re scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

