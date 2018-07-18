Canada
July 18, 2018 12:13 pm

Teen missing in Saskatchewan lake after falling off a boat

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Search efforts are ongoing at Turtle Lake in western Saskatchewan after a teen fell into the water off a boat and did not resurface.

Google Maps
A A

Search efforts are ongoing at a western Saskatchewan lake where a teen fell overboard from a boat.

Turtleford RCMP said the 15-year-old boy fell into Turtle Lake near Kopps Cove on Tuesday and did not resurface.

The RCMP underwater recovery team, along with Ministry of Environment officials and the Provincial Protection and Response Team, are assisting with the search.

READ MORE: Missing boy’s body discovered along North Saskatchewan River

No other details have been released at this time.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area to allow emergency personnel to carry out their duties.

Turtle Lake is roughly 225 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boat
Sask RCMP
Turtle Lake
Turtle Lake Saskatchewan
Turtleford
Turtleford RCMP
Turtleford Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News