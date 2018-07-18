Teen missing in Saskatchewan lake after falling off a boat

Search efforts are ongoing at a western Saskatchewan lake where a teen fell overboard from a boat.

Turtleford RCMP said the 15-year-old boy fell into Turtle Lake near Kopps Cove on Tuesday and did not resurface.

The RCMP underwater recovery team, along with Ministry of Environment officials and the Provincial Protection and Response Team, are assisting with the search.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area to allow emergency personnel to carry out their duties.

Turtle Lake is roughly 225 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.