July 16, 2018 1:50 pm

1 man dead after boat capsizes on northern Saskatchewan lake

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 70-year-old man drowned after a boat capsized on Wollaston Lake this past weekend.

Wollaston Lake RCMP say an elderly man drowned after a pleasure craft boat capsized in northern Saskatchewan.

Police were called to Wollaston Lake at roughly 4 p.m. CT on July 15.

Three of the four boat occupants were rescued by staff from of a nearby business, but a 70-year-old man did not survive.

His name was not released by police, however, they said he was from Hatchet Lake First Nation.

RCMP said the incident is still under investigation.

Wollaston Lake is approximately 700 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

