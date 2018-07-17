Rick Zamperin: Terrell Owens situation just like the Johnny Manziel saga, almost

The Edmonton Eskimos may be on the verge of adding a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to their roster.

Former NFL star receiver Terrell Owens has activated a 10-day window to receive a contract offer from the Eskimos.

The move forces Edmonton to offer T.O. a contract or relinquish his Canadian Football League rights.

It’s the same scenario the Hamilton Tiger-Cats went through with quarterback Johnny Manziel prior to the 2018 CFL season.

The big difference, however, is that Manziel is 25 years old while Owens is 44.

The other difference is that Manziel is in the league in an effort to rekindle the flame of his football career while Owens is apparently wanting to continue his career because, well, we don’t know why, other than I guess that he wants to prove he can still perform on the gridiron.

Owens last played in a game in 2012 in the Arena League — six years ago — and last suited up in the NFL in 2010. I don’t doubt Owens can still play, but I’d find it hard to believe that he would be as dominant as he was in his heyday down south.

Why did the Eskimos place Owens on their negotiation list on June 19, anyway?

They have a bevy of talent at the position and while signing the six-time Pro Bowler would bring some added attention to the Esks and sell a few extra jerseys, I’m sure the players and coaches would rather not have to deal with the antics that Owens has brought to every team he’s played for in his career.

I'm SO HAPPY for JERRY!! U shouldn't have had to wait that damn long either! I'm doing this for guys like him. Past, present and the future. https://t.co/z92XZGeXAn — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) July 15, 2018

The biggest issue that concerns me is where his head space is at. I mean, Owens is a superstar who has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, yet when the ceremony is held this August, he won’t be there.

In a tweet over the weekend, Owens suggested he is becoming the first living player to snub the ceremony for all the players who had to wait far too long to gain induction.

While some might see his stance as noble, almost martyr-like, it should serve the Eskimos as a clear example of the pros and cons of signing T.O.