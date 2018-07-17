Traffic
July 17, 2018 2:59 pm
Updated: July 17, 2018 3:00 pm

Woman in critical condition after getting trapped under minivan: Ottawa Fire

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa fire says a woman is in critical condition after being trapped under a minivan in Riverside South on Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Whan / Global News
A A

Ottawa Fire Services are reporting a woman is in critical condition after being trapped under a minivan in Riverside South on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire services say they received a call from Ottawa paramedics reporting a female trapped under a minivan at 254 Dolce Cres.

READ MORE: Patients at Stittsville health centre possibly exposed to improperly cleaned equipment

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a single female was trapped under the vehicle beneath one of the tires. Firefighters say the patient was conscious at the time and in stable condition.

Ottawa paramedics, who were first to arrive on the scene were treating the patient when firefighters arrived.

READ MORE: Scammers offering to trade fake gold for fuel money at Ottawa gas stations, police warn

Fire services say the woman was freed from under the vehicle at 1:56 p.m. and she is now in the care of Ottawa paramedics.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Minivan trapped
Ottawa fire
Ottawa Fire Services
ottawa paramedic
Ottawa Paramedic Services
Riverside South
Woman trapped

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News