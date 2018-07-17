Woman in critical condition after getting trapped under minivan: Ottawa Fire

Ottawa Fire Services are reporting a woman is in critical condition after being trapped under a minivan in Riverside South on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire services say they received a call from Ottawa paramedics reporting a female trapped under a minivan at 254 Dolce Cres.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a single female was trapped under the vehicle beneath one of the tires. Firefighters say the patient was conscious at the time and in stable condition.

Ottawa paramedics, who were first to arrive on the scene were treating the patient when firefighters arrived.

Fire services say the woman was freed from under the vehicle at 1:56 p.m. and she is now in the care of Ottawa paramedics.