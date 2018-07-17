St. Albert car dealership recognized for its clean and convenient bathrooms

A local car dealership really takes care of its bathrooms and it has been recognized nationally.

St. Albert Honda has been named one of the five finalists in the 2018 Canada’s Best Restroom Contest.

The Edmonton-area car dealership washrooms feature an accent wall intended to represent the revolutions-per-minute meter in a vehicle and the readline effect.

READ MORE: Venues in Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal named Canada’s Best Restroom finalists

The washrooms are also noted for promoting “convenience and cleanliness” with fixtures like touchless faucets, soap dispensers, hand dryers, towel dispensers, automatic air fresheners and deluxe baby change stations in the men’s and women’s washrooms.

The bathrooms also feature hands-free door openers to make sure there is no contact with door handle germs.

“Once outside, guests can use a conveniently located touchless hand sanitizer for an added touch of cleanliness,” a Mulberry Marketing news release reads.

READ MORE: Alberta gas station bathroom wins 2016 best restroom contest

St. Albert Honda is joined by fellow finalists Vancouver’s Anh and Chi, Mississauga’s Erin Mills Town Centre, Toronto’s Oretta and Regina’s Saskatchewan Science Centre.

Canadians are being asked to vote in an online ballot for their favourite washroom. The contest runs until Aug. 17.