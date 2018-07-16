Kurtis Foster, Luca Caputi to coach Kingston Frontenacs for 2018 season

The Kingston Frontenacs announced the promotion of Kurtis Foster as the team’s new head coach and the hiring of Luca Caputi as associate coach.

Foster takes over the bench after working as assistant coach with Jay Varady in Kingston last season.

Varady was hired last month to coach the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

READ MORE: Kingston’s Gabriel Vilardi hoping to crack Kings lineup

Foster’s resume is an impressive one. He played five years in the Ontario Hockey League (1997-2001) with the Peterborough Petes and 15 professional seasons in the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Anaheim, New Jersey and the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It’s going to be a big change for me,” said the 36-year old Foster who hails from Carp, Ontario.

“I’ve been told I’m a player’s coach, someone who’s easily approachable,” Foster said. “But now that the main decisions are up to me, things are going to be a little bit different.”

To help Foster and his communication with the players, the Frontenacs feel that Caputi is the right man for the job.

READ MORE: Yorkton hockey official getting closer to NHL dream

“I’m honoured to join the Frontenacs,” said Caputi, who for the past three seasons served as an assistant coach with the OHL’s Guelph Storm.

“Kurtis and I are looking forward to making sure our team has the habits that we believe in and the core values to be successful. Were both young and driven guys who believe we have to be the hardest working coaches in the league if we want results.”

Caputi is no stranger to the OHL. He too, played four seasons of major junior hockey with the Mississauga Ice Dogs from 2004 to 2008.

He also played eight years of professional hockey with teams in the NHL and the American Hockey League.

Frontenacs general manager Darren Keily was thrilled to make today’s announcement.

“Both men are passionate about what they do,” said Keily.

“We have confidence in both Kurtis and Luca, as well as assistant coach Phil Mangan, and look forward to seeing what they can do with a young hockey club.”

The Frontenacs are coming off a very successful season. They advanced to the OHL’s Eastern Conference final for the first time in 25-years but lost in five games to the Hamilton Bulldogs.

With the loss of several graduating players, the Frontenacs need to rebuild for future success.

The Frontenacs’ 2018 season begins in Peterborough on Thursday, Sept. 20. The home opener at the Leon’s Centre is the following night against the Oshawa Generals.