Halifax painting more rainbow crosswalks to celebrate pride week

Halifax is about to get a little more colourful.

The municipality is re-painting and expanding its rainbow crosswalk program ahead of Halifax Pride 2018 festivities.

“The rainbow flag is synonymous with the 2SLGBT2Q+ community and as such the municipality is once again showing the colours of Pride in our communities by re-implementing and expanding the rainbow crosswalk program,” reads a media release from the municipality.

The municipality points out it will be using a heavy-duty surface tolerant paint and an anti-slip additive to increase durability, surface friction and reflectivity.

The following sidewalks will be repainted and are being funded by the municipality:

Spring Garden Road at South Park Street (4 crosswalks)

Spring Garden at Queen Street (4 crosswalks)

Gottingen Street at Cornwallis Street (4 crosswalks)

Alderney Drive at Ochterloney Street (4 crosswalks)

The following sidewalks are being repainted and are funded by local area councillors and business improvement districts:

Portland Street at King Street (4 crosswalks)

Bedford Highway at Hammonds Plains Road (4 crosswalks)

Millwood Drive at Sackville Drive

Cobequid Drive at Sackville Drive

Leaside Drive at Sackville Drive

New rainbow crosswalks will be added this year at these locations, and will also be funded by local councillors and business improvement districts:

Willet Street at Main Street (4 crosswalks)

Portland Estates Blvd. W. at Portland Estates Blvd.

Cow Bay Road at Shore Road

Quinpool Road at Harvard Street

Quinpool Road at Vernon Road

Halifax is also reminding businesses that sidewalk painting by the public is not allowed. The municipality says some paints can be slippery in wet weather, and in the interest of safety, only chalk will be allowed for street art on sidewalks.

But by-laws also dictate that business names and advertisements cannot be included in the artwork.