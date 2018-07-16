Waterloo police catch 3 suspected ‘stunt drivers’ over weekend
Waterloo police seized three vehicles in separate incidents of stunt driving over the weekend.
Two of the alleged incidents occurred on University Ave East in Waterloo.
On Thursday at around 11:20 p.m., police said a man was spotted driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Early Sunday morning at around 1:45 a.m., another driver was allegedly clocked doing 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
On Saturday night, police said a 27-year-old Waterloo man was recorded driving 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 8, travelling west toward Kitchener.
All of the drivers had their vehicles immediately impounded on the spot and licences suspended.
