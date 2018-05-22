Police catch a host of stunt drivers across Waterloo Region

Several people saw their rides taken from them after police caught them stunt driving in incidents spread throughout the region over the holiday weekend.

On Friday night a pair of teens had their licences suspended and their vehicles impounded after police caught them racing on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.

The male and female suspects were clocked doing 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.

On Saturday, a 36-year-old Stratford man was also charged with stunt driving after police caught him driving almost 70 km/h over the speed limit.

He had his vehicle impounded and driver’s licence suspended after the radar gun caught him driving 117km/h in a 50 km/h zone on University Ave East in Waterloo.

Another teen was charged after police caught him driving 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Hwy. 7/8 near New Hamburg.

He was charged with stunt driving, with police seizing his vehicle and license.

While the long weekend officially ended on Monday, the stunt driving did not.

On Tuesday morning at 9:18 a.m., a London, Ont., man was arrested in North Dumfries for stunt driving in a safety zone.

Police allege that the man was driving 114 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The man’s car and licence were taken by police and he was also given a ticket for not having insurance.