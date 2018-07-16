1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash west of Montreal

A 23-year-old woman is dead, and three other people were injured following a head-on collision in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, 70 km west of Montreal, in the Montérégie.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Philippe Bibeau said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 132.

“The collision involved two vehicles,” Bibeau said, adding that one vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.

The passenger in the vehicle that veered out of its lane died of her injuries. The driver was also seriously injured in the crash.

Bibeau said her age was not known.

Two people in the other vehicle were also taken to hospital. Bibeau said that none of the injured sustained life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours as investigators and collision experts examined the scene.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Bibeau said that distracted driving may have played a role in the collision.

He also said that investigators had requested a blood sample to test for blood alcohol levels.