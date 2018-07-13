Driver in fatal Kahnawake crash pleads guilty to dangerous driving charges

A man from Kahnawake has pleaded guilty to several dangerous driving charges in connection with a fatal collision last October in which two people were killed and three others were injured.

Anthony Angus Robertson was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger with six passengers on Veterans Boulevard, a residential street, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2017.

The Kahnawake Peacekeepers said he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then landed on a parked pick-up truck before bursting into flames.

When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Two men, aged 21 and 17, were killed in the crash. Three women were rushed to hospital with injuries.

Robertson was facing a total of 22 charges.